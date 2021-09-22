J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.79

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 268.79 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 297.20 ($3.88). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 295.90 ($3.87), with a volume of 6,662,742 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.79.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

