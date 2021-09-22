Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 986,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,908. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

