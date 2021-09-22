Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 2.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.90. 2,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,226. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

