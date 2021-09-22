James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Up to $32.97

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.97, but opened at $33.84. James River Group shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 1,219 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

