JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,501,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after buying an additional 298,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,104,000 after buying an additional 171,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.