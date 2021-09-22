JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $928.77

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.77 ($12.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,119 ($14.62). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,106.50 ($14.46), with a volume of 1,236,115 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of £11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 982.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.77.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

