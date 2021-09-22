Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 884.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

