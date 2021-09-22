Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

