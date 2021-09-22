Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Jetcoin has a market cap of $423,130.71 and $78,785.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045200 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.