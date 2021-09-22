John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,127. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $155.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.