John O. Agwunobi Buys 5,000 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

