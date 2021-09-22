John O. Agwunobi Buys 5,000 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:HLF opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
