John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Short Interest Update

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE JW.B remained flat at $$54.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

