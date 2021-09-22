Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $435,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.84. 192,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $433.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.