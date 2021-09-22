JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.74). 226,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 250,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 444.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 430.42. The firm has a market cap of £676.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.24 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

