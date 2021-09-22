JUIICE Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $195,036.36 and $295.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00683996 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

