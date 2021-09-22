JustInvest LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

