JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 61.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

