JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,585. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

