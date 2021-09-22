JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 3,534 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

