JustInvest LLC Trims Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $92,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

