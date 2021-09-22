Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 386,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 1,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.