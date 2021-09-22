Kalos Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 25,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,890. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

