Kalos Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 245,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

