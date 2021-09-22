Kalos Management Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,250,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,592. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $286.21 and a 12 month high of $478.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.54.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.