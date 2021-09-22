Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $651,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

