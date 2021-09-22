Kattana (KTN) Trading Down 31.5% This Week

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for $4.24 or 0.00009845 BTC on major exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $114,591.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00113951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00168791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.15 or 0.06941956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.15 or 1.00281728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00779562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

