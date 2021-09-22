Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of KZIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,175. The company has a market cap of $138.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

