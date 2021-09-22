Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $892.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 74,223.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

