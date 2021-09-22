Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

KRC opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

