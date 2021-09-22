Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $6.73. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 19,649 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

