Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 271,785 shares of company stock worth $24,288,634 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.