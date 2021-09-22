Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 919,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $194,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

NYSE GM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,592,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

