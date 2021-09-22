Korea Investment CORP Sells 206,919 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,919 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $151,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. 336,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,718,697. The company has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

