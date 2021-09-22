Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,538 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $343,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 685,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $317.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

