Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,772 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $134,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.97. 180,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,613. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

