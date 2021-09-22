Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 11,398 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter worth $2,785,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 233.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 32.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRGA opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

