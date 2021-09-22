KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

KPTSF stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

