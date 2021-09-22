Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post sales of $204.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.80 million and the highest is $206.52 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $202.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $833.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $840.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $951.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,209 shares of company stock worth $2,915,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

