Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.15

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 4499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

