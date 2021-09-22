Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 223,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,714. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.