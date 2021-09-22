Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati Acquires 2,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $304,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

