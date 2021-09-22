Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
