Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $139.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $302.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

