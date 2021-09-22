Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

