Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $20.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,813.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,784.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,494.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,407.70 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.