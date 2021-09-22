Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

