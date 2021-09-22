Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $229,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in KBR by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 80,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

