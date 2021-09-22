Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $100,000 Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,499,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,071,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

