Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $201,000 Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

