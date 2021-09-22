Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. 1,729,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,002. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

